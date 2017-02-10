WITH CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL!! Little Old Ladies are being Abused by the NSA_DOD_Surveilence Programmers

Today I woke up to try and face another day! Of worrying about what how the NSA & DOD were going to make my day intolerable once more! Today I woke up to try and face another day! Of worrying about what how the NSA & DOD were going to make my day intolerable once more! For all most a year now I have suffered intense emotional fear, sadness, and I have felt utterly helpless! Due to some people I thought had just hacked into my website! So I did a factory restore on my computer, then download all the needed software back in.

I began to use my computer to play games, and I started to post , some posts on subjects I am very interested in! So I do a lot of Political News Stories, and Animal Rights stories mainly, however I will cover just about every issue there is that needs to be reported on! Anyway after about three days, I began to see these peoples harassing behavior enter the scene again! Because I tried to recover my photos I lost during the restore! I have tried everything to rid myself of those D$C$HEADS! It is my nightmare for wanting to make a difference, so for now I will have to grin, and bare it!!

I have tried reasoning with these totally abusive people to get them to return all my data! But I have told them if they really find it so necessary to keep it! I have begged them to at least return my photos to me! But they absolutely refuse to return my photos that I had before the factory restore! So I told them that I will have to get a lawyer, to help me retrieve my data, and to sue them for the abuse they have committed on me! Because they are leaving me no other options, because they still feel that they have control over me sufficient enough for their macho egos! I will never understand what these people in the photo, were thinking when they agreed to allow this abuse to occur!

I would really cherish the thought, of lining these people up on the lawn on Capital Hill! Then I wish I could be given a pedestal, and a microphone! I would not be afraid one bit to tell these people how crazy, and evil they are then I would tell them all to go home until they learn how to play well with the rest of the population! I mean after 9/11 I was more then willing to let them do what they said they were going to do! Which they said was to monitor calls coming to, and from over seas! I gladly voted yea to allow them to do that, even though I had my suspicions about how they would really use Our Permissions, to spy on anyone if they wanted to! Well I am finding out the hard way what they have really done with the power of the Permissions that, **** " " We the Trusting American People Trusted Them With! " " ****

Listen up, My Fellow Americans we need to stop allowing these Abusive, and Evil Varments from having anymore control over even one of us! We pay them to enact legislation they feel is needed to make Our Lives, happier, safer, and most of all more peaceful! Now they truly have not done, but instead they have enacted legislation that allows them to abuse us! And to treat us how ever they Damn Well Please! So I am asking you now My Fellow Americans, are we really going to continue to allow them control, " " We the People of America any Longer?? " " I pray your answer to my question is, " " HELL NO ENOUGH! " " I know that turning Our Country Around, will not be easy! But if we do nothing, we will live in a country with an Evil Regime! That will abuse Us, our Children, and Our Grandchildren!

All I can do now, is wait to hear what your answer to my Questions. My American Family it is time we close the divide long enough to save, Our Country for the sake of future generations also! God Please Bless the American People with the strength, and courage to save themselves before it is Really Too Late!!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Written on this day of— February 10th, 2017! By Maria-lyn, with the support of NBC News, and Newsvine.com