1 SHORT STORY FOR THE 114th CONGRESS__by Maria-lyn

NOTE TO THE 114th CONGRESS:,

Yes America remember their sacrifices! Because their Government could careless. At the time these photo's was taken, Congress was voting on cutting all veterans! Pay, medical, and leaves to go home!!!! And today the same government a$$hole$, voted not to help the Soldiers suffering from the number one reason they are commiting suicide PTSD!!! Because there are not enough mental healthcare workers in the programs to help them get seen sooner. Before it is too late!!!! HEY 114th CONGRESS, you are the DUMB A$$HOLE# I REFER TO IN THIS POST!!!!! This is really barbaric of you, knowing that suicides are up, amongst Our Soldiers!!!! And quite frankly is " " UNFORGIVABLE! " " Sincerely Maria-lyn