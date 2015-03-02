DEAR PRESIDENT OBAMA: CAN YOU PLEASE HELP ROBIN & LONNIE? GAIN

DEAREST PRESIDENT OBAMA, — On the day of 02/05/2015, just another beautiful, and lazy day! Lonnie Reynolds, a Texas citizen, and his dog Shadow whom he calls his son! Were sleeping in a tent off a road in Texas, back in some woods due to the sad fact that Lonnie, was temporarily homeless on that day. When all of a sudden Lonnie, and Shadow heard someone stirring outside their tent. Shadow being a protector, of course jumped out of the tent barking! When all of a sudden Lonnie, heard someone yell at him to hold his dog, but was never given the chance to before he heard an awful BOOM ! Because Lonnie wear's a prosthetic leg, and after hearing the shot that was fired, just jumped out of the tent without it!!! _ At which time Lonnie was confronted by, two Fort Worth Police Officers pointing shot guns at him! As he lay there on the ground outside the tent. And he was awe struck because they had just shot Shadow his son, friend, companion, his life he told me! So through his sobbing, he began to put on his prosthetic leg then exited his tent! Well to say the least Lonnie was furious, so he asked the Police Officers why they were there in the first place? Because he wasn't breaking any laws by camping where he was, way off the road in the woods! They proceeded to tell him that someone had called in a complaint, telling them that a Pit Bull dog was running loose in the neighborhood! _Lonnie explained to them that this was a lie because him, and Shadow are always joined at the hip. He told them that he doesn't let Shadow run loose, for fear of something like this happening to him. Because Shadow was a Pit Bull mix, and didn't want him to be mistaken for a mean dog!!! But Lonnie was getting upset because he was asking the Officers, if he could make a phone call on his cellular phone. To call Shadow's Mom, who's name was Robin Fairchild so she could come and get them, and take them to the Veterinarian's... But for well over forty minutes of questioning him, at gun point they would not let him do so. So as Shadow laid there bleeding out, they finally told Lonnie, that he could call Robin. _When he called Robin, she rushed there frantically in tears, and disbelief that her Son Shadow laid there bleeding all that time. Because the f-king Police would not let Lonnie. Call her to bring them to the Vet's, to try to save their son, and after a few harsh words to the Police Officers. Through tears of hate Robin was finally able to gathered them both up, and drive them to the Animal Hospital! But after getting Shadow there as fast, as they were allowed. The Veterinarian told them, that it was very unlikely that their Son Shadow could be saved. And the Vet recommended, that they should put him down in order to prevent him anymore needless suffering!!! _So with their hearts broken so deeply, and confused because of course they had hoped he could be saved! They said their good-byes to their Son Shadow! And walked away in terrible grief, leaving the Veterinarian with the task of ending, their Son Shadows life! And upon their exit, they asked the Vet to kindly cremate their Son Shadow. And then place him in a small wooden casket, with a lock on it, while also saving his collar, leash, and dog tags! When that was finally taken care of for them, they were called back to pick up Shadow from the Hospital, where they left him. And were very pleased that the Veterinarian did such a great job, and granted their wishes to letter!!! _However President Obama, after the shooting that is when their nightmares truly began, because the Police refused to release the video of the incident to them. And the Police have changed their story, as to why they shot their Son Shadow, at least three times. Each time trying to make Lonnie out to be the reason why his son is dead. For being in the wrong place at the wrong time! They even had the nerve to tell Lonnie, and Robin. That if Lonnie, and Shadow would not have been homeless, and camping where they were. That this would never have happened, and Shadow would still be alive! Give me a Break!!! _You see poor Shadow, did not die straight away at the Animal Hospital! Lonnie, and Robin were offered the chance to get Shadow medical help. With the hope that Shadow could be put back together, but it would have cost $1,000's of dollars! So Lonnie, and Robin approached the Police with the cost of Shadows treatment. And asked them to cover that cost, while Shadow lay suffering for hours in pain!!! But the Police told them, that it was not their responsibility to do that!!! Claiming that there is a law that states, they are exempt from any liability! Due to injuries caused by cases like Shadow's! _That is why as a writer, and activist I Maria_lyn write about many controversial issues that most people will not cover in the Daily Media. So President Obama, that is why I decided to write to you about this very sadistic, and controversial issue. Of the statistic's on Law Enforcement Officer's killing someone's Family Dog. They are killing one dog every 98 minutes, without any remorse or accountability for their action! Kind of just like they are having an issue of killing unarmed Citizens also!! Of which they are not being held to account for either! Why is that President Obama? Maybe you can answer our questions about those two issues!! _Because this writer, and concerned citizens can say I have finally had enough of these things occurring in My Country! And so has Lonnie Reynolds, and Robin Fairchild quite frankly!! That is why We are Demanding that you, President Obama work with the 114th Congress to enact the, " " The Justice for Shadow, Robin, and Lonnie." " Legislation # 02/05/2015. Calling finally for the accountability of Law Enforcement Officers, and their blatant disrespect, and hatred of I guess animals. That they will with impunity shoot, kick, and beat to death the most innocent, Family Members of ours! Our Pet's! _President Obama, I pray that you will read this article. Because it took me over three day's to write it, trying to push back my tears. Of how Shadow looks in the photos I am sending with this. Where Lonnie, and Robin show just how much they loved Shadow their Son. And he was Their Son, for they had no children. Other then this Awesome, and Handsome Dog Shadow!! He was their everything, he made the sunshine, played catch with them, went swimming with them, he went to sleep with them, and he loved to protect their world for them!! But most of all President Obama, " " Shadowed loved the Dallas Cowboys! " " And would attend every tailgate party he could find, with the greatest refreshment's being offered!!! _President Obama, we have one final request of you. Could you please help us get the, Final Police Report of Shadows Murder, the Camera Evidence they refuse to give us, and finally! Can you help us hold Fort Worth Police Department, for the Cost of the Veterinarian Bills they should have paid! But didn't which ultimately caused, Our Son Shadow's Death! There are no words, President Obama to explain what his death, and his loss has done to us emotionally! So we would truly be Grateful, for any assistance you could give us! Especially with the " " Justice for Shadow, Robin, and Lonnie! # 02/05/2015 piece of Legislation being passed! Because This Just Has To Be Stopped!!! _There is absolutely no excuse for the death, Of Our Most Innocent Family Members every 98 minutes! It is bad enough that Law Enforcement doesn't get held accountable for the death of our unarmed citizens. Right now in this Country, and that is shameful enough. But there is like I said absolutely no excuse, for Law Enforcement Officers. To see an animal in a field, their front or back yards, or even in their own homes! And because their natural instinct is to protect themselves, and their loved ones. They will begin to Bark at the Police Officer, who then uses the excuse he felt threatened! To shoot to death our friend, our daughter, or son, our greatest companions!!! _President Obama, please feel free to contact me with your response! I pray I will receive, by way of my Newsvine Column Message Box, at email address - http://maria--lyn,newsvine.com/ , and I will forward your message to Robin Fairchild, and Lonnie Reynolds. So President Obama can you please include a email address where they can contact you themselves! I look forward to all of us finding a way to put a Stop to the every 98 minute Death Cycle! So we can live free of fear again, that someone in Law Enforcement will murder our Family Pets any longer! _Written by_— Maria-lyn _ thanks to Newsvine.com and NBC News this day of 03/02/2015 In Honor of — Justice for Shadow, on behalf of Robin Fairchild, and Lonnie Reynolds! Rest in peace to their, " " Son Shadow! " " May the Lord, still allow Shadow, his tailgate parties for the Dallas Cowboys, with the greatest refreshment's!!!! AMEN