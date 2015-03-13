MY SPIRIT CRIES OUT FOR PEACE!!! — by Maria-lyn 03/09/2015

Today my spirit feels like an emotional mess. Because my spirit cries for peace I must confess! The days since my birth I have been fairly comfortable on this earth. But a lot has changed here in my Country, since my precious birth. And I no longer feel like I belong here! Because there has been a lot of evil things happening that cause me great fear! The human condition has truly taken to insanity, and evil doing! So much that the people keep their children home, and give them home schooling!! The things going on within our, Government, and Institutions are so corrupted! That there is total fear of a way forward therefore it needs to be Obstructed!! What are your options on a way forward, when the Corrupted threaten to incarcerate you, or kill you? Which to me has become so uncontrollable, that to think you can change it makes you feel like a fool!!! But there just has to be a way to change this evilness! Does it really have to come down to another Revolution to clean up this mess? I pray everyday to the Great Spirit above. That He, will bless this earth again with Brotherly, and Sisterly Love! Back to a time when there was no question who we stood by. A time when we cared for, and loved each other, now the loss of it makes me cry! Back to a time when we had peace that surrounded us! But today if you ask for a movement towards peace, the right winged hawks kick up a fuss. The reason it is like this with war all around. Is because of the greed, and corruption in our Government, which is so evil that to many it astounds! Yet we do nothing to stop the theft, or torture, Corporations, and the murder that they bring committed in Our Own Names! So it should not come as any surprise to, " " We The People! " " when the rest of the World starts to point out that we are to blame! For the eternal hell we have turned loose on their countries, bombing them until we set them aflame burning some alive. Yes we came thundering in on our war machines, and stirred up a beehive! We bombed them, until we killed, maimed, and set aflame well over a million innocent people! And after all that hell, and evilness we turned loose, I'm surprise the Lord, hasn't burned down all our religious steeples!!! Oh Great Spirit, I ask you how we can claim to be a Christian Nation, with the destruction, and death we create??? I do not know why we are even doing this anymore, and I fear it may be too late! To stop this never ending cycle of hatred, greed, torture, wounding, and murder!! Because here in Washington the Elite, do nothing but talk about how they can escalate this evil of theirs even further!!! So today I pray to you, My Great Spirit Warrior from up above! That You, My Spirit will send Your While Horses charging as fast as you can, send them with Miracles of Faith, Hope, and Love!!!! For every child, woman, and man that desire for all the war, murder, and evilness to subside!! So that the peoples children, who desire peace can stop being afraid that they have to run and hide! Dear Great Spirit, please send us an army of Your Angels with their Magical Dust!!! To throw all over the Elite, in Washington D. C. so they finally see that that Peace is a Must!!! Great Spirit, blow Your winds of change into their brains, telling them if it doesn't stop soon it will only be " " We The Peoples. " " remains! Our bones that will be the only ones left withering in the Middle Easts plains!!!! My Dear Heavenly Spirit, I want to thank you for listening to me cry out from within. Sharing my fears with You, Great Spirit about the great evil that is surrounding us all right now in sin!!! I pray that You, Great Spirit will send us Your favor, to bring We that are of Your Creation!!!! Back to the Christian Spirits we once were, so that America can once again be known, As A Great Spiritual Nation!!!! AMEN Written by _ The Spirit of Maria-lyn — On This The Holy Day of 03/13/2015 " " I will be dedicating this Prayer of Hope. " " To the Millions of Middle Eastern People! Especially those in IRAQ, whom through no fault of their own, has had to endure Ungodly Acts of Violence, and Hate perpetrated on them!!! TO THE ELITE: In Washington D. C. IT IS TIME TO END THIS EVIL!!! Now