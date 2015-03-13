" " WHATS BEING DONE IN OUR OWN NAMES????? " " — written by — Maria-lyn

___Well I'm back to see if I can stand up to the challenges that Newsvine has a tendency to subject us to. Such as my auto-save not working, and my photo loader sends me to recover the page. Every time I successfully download a photo I have to honestly recover the page! Then there is always the challenge of the negative jibber jabbers! But enough of my complaining, I will tell you why I really came back! It was due to the fact that on 01/04/2014, I was scrolling over the news stories that are on Yahoo. And I came across some pictures that really angered me. Since I found them to be very appalling, that these kind of things continue to happen still today! Here is my article! Tell me if you agree that they are appalling?

___Yes my Fellow Americans, our Government continues it's lies that torture no longer occurs! While then why are these new photo's showing up? It is because the only place its not occurring anymore is in this Country. Instead those we want tortured now we Rendition them, meaning kidnap them from the streets here! We then send them to Gitmo, or some other allied country that has allowed the CIA, and their Contractors to continue their torture programs! Yes the only place it doesn't occur is on this Countries turf! With the exception of Gitmo, being leased by American Military. Heck at Gitmo they found two prisoners there hung with their hands, and feet tied behind their backs! And the Military reported it as two suicides, and that was all there was done for those two men! I say if they did hang themselves, Neat Trick hey?

___So today I ask myself if anything that I know is the truth? And I wonder where do we go, and whom do we contact to learn the truth? Because we certainly cannot rely on our Own Government to tell us the truth! It has been that way every since that tragic day of 09/11/2001. And then the lies that were told to We the People, about the threat of a Mushroom Cloud headed our way! If we didn't support the war with Iraq, we were told if you are not for US, you are against US! By George W. Bush, branding anyone who didn't go along with his evil ways. Then we were supporting the terrorist, and we would be arrested, or worse maybe even tortured. To see who we knew in Al Queda, and asked what their plans were. Yep I don't think there is anyone we can count on in Washington, to tell us the truth. As they just continue to lie, about everything related to Iraq. ___Today the time has come my Fellow Americans, to question Our Government about everything related to. The NSA spying on Americans. The torture programs that are being carried out off-shore, in Our Names. We must confront them with the murders of over 6,400 of Our Troops. In the hell hole still immersed in violence called Iraq, and when are we going to hold them accountable? For the over million innocent Iraqi people we have murdered. Based on an illegal war, carried out by Our Government! We have to hold Our Government accountable in some way. So why don't we do it with some 60's protest's to end the senseless wars we are in right now? And end the planning of even more unending wars they want to carry out! I think it is the least we can do for the people that died, and are still dying in Iraq. And for the memory of those 6,400 Valiant Soldiers, that died needlessly there.

___The moral of my story is the fact that we have listened to Our Politicians, complaining that America is not a Christian Nation anymore! And I want to ask you then My Fellow Americans, how can we be? When we are violating one of the Greatest Ten Commandments ever written in stone! " THOU SHALT NOT KILL! " Their complaining just does jive with their actions, nor their behavior for it is them that have lost their Christian Values! And it is not We the People who don't believe in Christian Values. It is the Evil Ones we need to take out of Washington. And try them for the War Crimes, and misdemeanors they are guilty of. We all know that to be true, that Washington is totally out of control! And only We, my Fellow Americans can hold them to account! For God Sakes then, why don't we? If we are ever going to be a Christian Nation again, we must hold Our Government Accountable!

___So to end this article I am going to ask you My Fellow Americans. Do you believe that the endless wars we have been in justify what we have lost? In the lives of all the Americans, and Iraqi people that have died, or are still dying. In that far away place known as Iraq, still plagued with violence! How many more people will it take that will be killed, before We my Fellow Americans say enough? It is long past the time that we should have acted. So it will be a lot more complicated pulling it all back the way American should be. An honest bunch of Brokers, with Our Christian Values restored! I pray that like me, more of us have had enough, and now will strive to pull us back from the abyss! Thank you if you have read this. And " MAY GOD BLESS AMERICA, " once again. Amen

___This story is Dedicated to all those who have been lost or tortured. Those who continue to die, in these never ending wars! And to those we lost on that tragic day of 09/11/2001. I often wonder what they would think about all the evil things we have done? And the war we were lied into in Iraq! My guess is they would tell us that this unending war, was not worth it! Good day to you all, if you can have one after reading this! Maria-lyn