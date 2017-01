Judge orders US release of military detainee abuse photos - Yahoo News

THIS IS ONE OF THE SADDEST VIDEO'S I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!! IT IS DISGUSTING ENOUGH THAT THE ADULT ISIS ARE MURDERING THEIR VICTIMS!!! BUT TO TRAIN ONE OF THEIR OWN CHILDREN TO MURDER! ANOTHER CHILD OF YOUR OWN, IS THE CRUELEST, DISGUSTING, VULGAR, UN- MUSLIM INSANITY ABOUND!!! ALLA WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOUR CRIMES!!!!! Maria-lyn