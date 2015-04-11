DARTH CHENEY: MAY THE FORCE OF TORTURE BE WITH YOU by Maria_lyn

___Saw Darth Cheney, on Fox News: The other day and he couldn't have looked better. He was there, because he wanted to gripe about His opinion of Prez: Obama. And wanted to say, how dumb Obama was for bringing all our Troops home from Iraq. Cheney also wanted to, remind us about how wrong President Obama is for not using his favorite contribution. Which was his Torture, policy because it worked so well. When He knew, that was a blatantly false statement. Cheney deserves to face, a Court hearing for the War Crimes that He committed. Under the Geneva Convention's, right along with his accomplice. George Duddya Bush, they have to both be held accountable for these, War Crimes America! So how long, are we going to allow these Crimes to go un-punished? Well after Darth Cheney's interview, was over I watched Him get on the telley, and he called his best friend. George Dubbya to ask him , if he could come out to play on the morning shows with him today? Dubbya said to Cheney, do you think I'm crazy I don't want to go down with you. For War Crimes you, continue to bragg about that weren't so successful. Dubbya said that, if we wind up in front of the Hague, we are going down for a whole lot more then your. Damned Torture Program, don't you get that Cheney dear? Then Cheney got so mad at Dubbya as he road out of sight I heard exclaim this is. Darth Cheney and May the Force of Torture Be With You!