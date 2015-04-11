2nd SHORT STORY TO THE 114TH____by Maria-lyn

TO THE REPUBLICAN DUMB A$$ CONGRESS,___— I'm not hitting the like button on this , because this stupid, dumb a$$ republican decision, is quite frankly FU$ke$ UP!!!!— You know repubs, if you every had one brain between the LOT, of you guys! It would have been possible to get me to vote for one someday!— But you are all so EVIL, UN-CHRISTIAN, AND DUMBER then SARA PALIN!!!!!!— And that's pretty bad, hahahahahaha. ___— You all make me want to puke, and for those of you who brag! That you all out support the MILITARY!— The LORD, will get you for those lies one day!!!!!!!!— See you in HE$$, where you belong!~!!!_ What in GOD'S NAME, are you trying to do, to this Countries Bravest Hero's??????_ Well I'm here to tell you, that you will regret this decision you made!!! Especially when, " " WE THE PEOPLE, FINALLY SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!!! " " ___— Which from what I see going on in the protest's going on.— Makes me believe that time is going to be here sooner than later!!!__ If you all were smart, which I highly doubt you would reverse this decision. TOOT SWEET, for your own good! Do you really think any Soldier, in their right mind will come to your defense??????— When the real protest's start, that say! " " THAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE SICK OF YOUR TREASONOUS ACTIONS TOWARDS ************ THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, AND OUR COUNTRY!!!!!!!!! " " ************ + GOD PLEASE SEND YOUR BLESSING'S DOWN ON ONCE AGAIN. THANK YOU LORD. + AMEN << Sincerely Disgusted Maria-lyn >>