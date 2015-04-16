Newsvine

U.S. lawmakers present fast-track trade bill - Yahoo News

Major Trade agreements for the Transpacific Partnership.  To be fast tracked on Capital Hill today.  Says Senator Ron Wyden, and Senator Orin Hatch!!!  If passed it will mean millions of more American Jobs lost in America.  And the economist believe will be the final blow to the future of the American Economy!!!______________________  But most of all the future of the American Peoples lifestyle period!!!  This needs to be stopped so please I beg of you!  Call, email, or write your Congress- men, and women!!  And your Senators also immediately to demand it be not passed, or agreed to what so ever!!!!  Hurry Please!!!!  Maria-lyn

