3 SHORT STORY TO THE 114TH CONGRESS!!!!!! by---Maria-lyn

HAVE YOU SENATORS, AND CONGRESS MEN AND WOMEN UP THERE ON CAPITAL HILL SIMPLY LOST YOUR EVER LOVING MINDS??? _— For God's sake, who do you people up there think you are??? That you can fast track away millions more of American Jobs!!!! And sign away the Sovereignty of the American People! And join us in a thing called the Trans Pacific Partnership!!! Without any knowledge, discussion, or debate being shared about, The TPP with the American People???? __This is definitely an Unconstitutional Act being committed on the American Peoples Sovereignty, and needs to be stopped immediately until further discussion is granted to the American People, about their future????? So get a grip and don't even think of voting to give fast track to the President for this illegal trade SCAM being committed on our Country!!!! written by — An Utterly Angry American Maria-lyn