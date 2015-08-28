THE DAMNATION TO LINK ALL THE MENTALLY ILL TO MURDER!! BY THE MEDIA.

Dear Newsvine readers, my sincerest apologies for not editing this story before posting it. Making it very difficult to read, and comprehend parts of it. I will try to better myself at doing so in future stories. Again I am truly sorry. Maria-lyn THE IRRATIONALCOMMITMENT TO LINK ALL MASS MURDER'S TO THE MENTALLY ILL!!!! __Strikes me as being the typical thing for the so called normal people to do!! I mean surely no one in their right mind would ever murder someone! Now would they?? Oh well I hate to be the one to inform you so called normal people. But the statistics are, that you are more likely to be murdered by a family member, or close acquaintance. Then to even run into a mentally ill person that would harm you! Unless of course you are taught to hate, and murder as depicted in this photo!! __ Because that mentally ill person you are most likely to run into is usually a family member, or acquaintance which you probably refused to admit. That they suffered from mental illness at all, nor see that their bad behavior you noticed was a sign something was seriously wrong mentally with them! __ Let's take for example the Gunman, that recently murdered the two Journalists on live television! The first thing the Media, and their families are trying to do is find him mentally ill! So they can use it as another example of the ability of the mentally unstable to get their hands on Guns, and Ammo too easily! So they can violate just another group society, now known as the enemy of the mentally unstable and their privacy rights!! __ And for the purpose of relating 98% of the human population as being violent, and a threat to society. Because they may suffer from a mild form of a mental health problem! Because statistic's are that, it is that like I said earlier 98% of the human population does suffer with a slight form of depression! Which is considered a mild form of a mental illness! __ But the scum that murdered those young adults on live T. V. was definitely not mentally ill! Because he stalked those poor young people over a 100 miles away from where they live! In order to carry out his hate crime, on live T.V. for his purpose of patting his ego on the back!! And does anybody ask the question how this jerk , knew they were going to be at that place where he killed them? __ That is the question that scares the be-gibbers out of me, and why I can say with certainty that He was not insane, very angry, and hateful yes. But mentally unstable no way. I'm not saying that people whom suffer with mental illness have never committed a murder here, and there! However the people they tend to strike out at, and murder are their friends, and families. And is devastating to them, when they come out of their psychotic state! __ Rarely will a mentally ill person just snap, and actually murder someone unless they are out getting drunk, or doing drugs. On top of the medications they are already on for their illnesses. Because they will experience severe blacks outs due to the mixture of the drugs, and alcohol. During which time they have done terrible crimes unaware they did them. Because they are done in a sort of dream state! Where they see themselves committing the crime one minute, and then blacking out! Which they take as a dream happening, and not an actual incident! It is really quite sad actually. __ Think about it, you so called normal drinkers, and drug users. If you have ever experienced passing out after, a binge on drugs, or alcohol alone. Then you know what a blackout is, and you wake up the next day horrified that you cannot remember all that you did! Well for a mentally ill person it is even worse because they may not wake up from their binge ever. Or if they do it is usually weeks later before they learn about the crime they committed!! __ And if that crime is you learn that you have murdered your girlfriend, wife, mother, brother, father, or maybe even your children!! How would you truly feel if you realized that because you chose to drink, or do drugs that day? If you knew it would result with life in prison, and the torturous heartache, and memories that you murdered the people in your life you loved the most! __ I'm not in any delusion that the majority of the so called, normal people will believe that the mentally ill. Are less of a threat to you, then your next door neighbor, a family member, or your closet friend! But if you take a honest look at where most crime happens! It is usually at the steps of our own safety zones! And many studies have found this to be factually correct! Here are a couple of links to stories I have found! In case you are interested in learning more! 1.___— Crime Rarely Associated with Mental Illness | Psych Central.compsychcentral.com/.../crime-rarely-associated-with-mental-illness/68815.html 2.____— Crime Rarely Associated with Mental Illness [ Archives NueroTalk ...neurotalk.psychcentral.com/archive/index.php/t-203606.html Media's Damaging Depictions of Mental Illness | Psych Centralpsychcentral.compsychcentral.com/lib/medias-damaging-depictions-of-mental-illness/States Focus on. 3. ____— Mental Illness + Guns in New Laws | World of ...psychcentral.compsychcentral.com/.../states-focus-on-mental-illness-guns-in-new-laws/ Tuesday, 5 January, 1999, 18:11 GMT Mentally ill unlikely to commit murder __ Dedicated to those whom are mentally ill. Whom are unfairly being discriminated against by the Irrational News Media, and the so called Normal Class of Our Society! Written by, maria--lyn.newsvine.com on this day of. Friday the 28th of 2015