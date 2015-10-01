WAR CRIMES BEING COMMITTED IN OUR OWN NAMES!!!! By, Maria-lyn

___" Good Morning America, " I am writing this little quote as a reminder of a different War. of a different Era! How ever war is still the same no matter what day, week, month, or year! No matter where it is fought, who it is with, nor what equipment we use to fight it! But when you go into a war based on solely lies, and deceit there is no happy ending! No peace talks, no stability,no security, and lots of death every where. ___Iraq will be the, down fall of America I believe, because we entered into it based on evil lies! By a bunch of Crooked Politicians, solely for the purpose of greed! Although we were told we would be freeing the Iraqi People, and greeted as liberator's! That may have been the delusion we all bought into here in America. And it was a great sentiment, but now we see where it led! ___What we have done though is nothing but freed our enemies, wasted trillions, killed over a million Iraqis, by the year 2008, and left the Iraqi people with less Services. Then they had under Saddam Hussein, who's only crime was he was considering Nationalizing the Countries Gold. That is Black hills gold, Oil that is so that all would share in the profits, and they could make their own contracts with the Big Oil Corporations! ___But the Bush and Cheney Empires would not stand for that happening! So we gathered up our most " Precious Asset Our Soldiers, " and took them to an Un-Godly Country! To be slaughtered one, by one for the price of a gallon of Big Oil for Bush Jr. and Dickey Cheney. What a crock of BULL PUCKY, what is wrong with us America that we would allow this crime to happen? There were Credible Intelligence members that were trying to warn us it was lies we were being told! ___However they were not given Front Page Headlines, or they were being slandered by the Emperor's, when they were brave enough to speak out about the lies! So now here we sit in war that, has lasted longer then all Our Wars, with no end in sight! When yesterday I heard some great news we can look forward to! What you ask? Well the Iraqis announced that if Our Emperor's, intend on Arming the Rebels in Syria! Well to quote some of them, " There are Thousands of we Iraqis, that are ready to go into Syria, and fight them. " ___And it looks like they are even training their Children to come along! How is that for a Grand Prize, for freeing the Iraqi People? When will we ever learn that War, only begets more war, blood shed, hate, and anger? We swore after Viet Nam that we had learned that lesson! Well then WTF, are we into now, and may never get out of if, the Emperor's continue to get their way? We will get what we deserve, more enemies then Carters Has Pills! ___Well I will close this little chapter, by asking you the American People. Take a long look at the Photo I choose, that is what we have will have to face! For a long time to come, if we can't find " the Courage " to tell our Emperor's it's time for these wars to end! And just like We Americans, all Muslim Countries will have to fight, their own inner battles! For their "Right to Freedom ", Justice, and their own way of life, as they choose to live it! We cannot allow anymore slaughter of Our Soldiers, nor do anymore killing of Innocent Muslims! ___written by _— Maria-lyn _— On this day of the 22nd of June, 2013 _— Dedicated to the Muslim Lands, and Our Soldiers, in the hope of Peace for All of Us, in 2013! Amen Lord