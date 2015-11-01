WILL AMERICAN'S ALLOW OUR CHILDREN TO LIVE IN A NAZI AMERICA?

__— Good Morning America, I have to say as I post this photo. I ask myself how we American's could have ever forgotten what happened on September 11th , 2001, and what it was truly about! No that we could have ever forgotten the almost 3000 Wonderful People whom died on that devastating day! Nor how could we forget how shocked we were, as we watched the Twin Towers, free-fell their way to the ground! Then how could we ever forget being told that. There were several other planes Hijacked still in the sky's? That were headed to other targets on the ground! When all of the sudden, the Pentagon went up in flames! Nor how will we ever forget the brave passengers on Flight 93 that sacrificed Their Lives. Unconditionally to save the lives of others whom may have been killed on the ground! The thought of all these crimes committed on the American People, and the People of many other Nations! This is just as heartbreaking for me today, as it was on the day this Major Tragedy was Perpetrated on Our People, and Our Nation!___ Although there are several version of what happened on that tragic day. We have been systematically brainwashed into believing that it was 19 lone terrorist that carried out this almost impossible feat!! Because without some help from the enemy within, Our Own Government, and Intelligence Agencies. There is absolutely no way possible they could have Hijacked one Commercial American Airliner. But four of them no way!! And if you are honest with yourself, you have to believe that this was not just a coincidence. But ask yourself this question, before 911 when was the last time you recall a Commercial American Airliner being Hijacked? And if you can answer that question, without having to look up the answer. Then I believe you would have to concur like me, that you have no recollection of a Hijacking. Taking place since the Locker-be Airliner Hijacking, and it's crash over Libya which killed all on board! Even the Pan Am Locker-be Crash, the bombing of the USS Ship Cole, and the bombing of Our Barracks. In the Middle East. Were committed due to Our Criminal Activities, and the murder's of thousands of innocent Muslim lives we had taken prior to September 11th, 2001, and since that day yet they still have brainwashed us into never forgetting about!___ Well today I would like to shout it from the top of my voice! That it is time that we forget September 11th, 2001! Long enough to comprehend the fact that on that day. America was attacked not by terrorists. It was a crime committed on We the People of the United States! By our very own Government, or as I call them the enemy within! On behalf of the likes of Big Oil, Big Contractors, Big Banks, Big Government, and last but not the least of these. The Corporations of the Military Industrial Complex!! September 11th, 2001 was definitely a day that will live in infamy! Which is what Roosevelt stated after the attack on Pearl Harbor!! And we did not heed the warning from President Eisenhower, about remaining steadfast to guard against the take over of the, Military Industrial Complex Corporations! Haven't we also ignored big time, President John F. Kennedy's warning of the Secret Society that lurks in the dark whom really Control the World, with all it's Secrecy behind closed doors! That will one day rob Us, of Our Constitution, Our Bill of Rights, and any rights to Our Freedom that we have!! Well that Secret Society has finally succeeded in doing just that! And as the Phrase goes, Those Whom will give up Freedom for Security, deserves neither!!___ Are the American People, really going to allow America to become Nazi Germany? Are We The People of America going to leave America ruled by the Nazi's for Our Children, and Grandchildren?? Are We The People of America going to be happy watching Ourselves, and Our Offspring being marched into the Gas Chambers??? Only you can answer that question for yourself, and for your family! Well if you are then my trying to reach you, to inform you of the Take Over of Our Country. By the Military Industrial Complex, and their International Corporations! Which will happen if we let the Government pass the Trans Pacific Partnership! Or the passage of the Trans Pacific International Agreement! Therefore all of my effort's will have been in vane, if you do not HEED, people like me soon. And start to band together to take back Our Sovereign Nation. And we need to do that ASAP! Written to my Fellow Americans, with all of the Integrity, and Honesty I have. Because that is all, I Maria-lyn can do to try to reach you in time to make a difference. For the sake of Your Family, and Mine, to protect them against the Enemies Within! God Bless America the Land That We Love, I hope is still Our Belief today! That We The People will Rise Up, and take Our America Back Soon, Very Soon!!___ Written by, Maria-lyn of Newsvine.com, and Dedicated to The All the People that died on September 11th, 2001, and since then. On this day of November 1st, 2015 for the sole purpose of informing the American People. Of the take over of Our Countries American Sovereignty, by the Military Industrial Complexes Corporations! And the illegal International Globalists, trying to create Their New World Order Agenda! They have been making a lot of stride lately trying to accomplish this take over!! Which they will succeed in doing, if we allow them the passage of The Trans Pacific Partnership, or The Trans Pacific International Agreement! Which are two separate agreements, with very different reasons for passing them! You have my word that I have witnessed many of their tactics in trying to implement it, the biggest one being The Enemies Within Attack, on We The People Of America. They committed their attack Perfectly, on September 11th. 2001 for the sole purposes of Robbing America of lots of money! And would scare We the People of the United States so badly, that we have more then willingly given up Our Freedom for Security! And they have more then taken advantage of that permission from us to allow outside call monitoring! Which the Enemy within has instead violated the law, by ease dropping on the Whole World it looks like! It is past time like I said, to Rise up, and take our Country back peacefully if we can! God Bless Us in Our Endeavor!