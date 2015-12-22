WHAT A JOKE PRESIDENT OBAMA-THE IRANIAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT

Good Evening President Barack Obama, ___The Iranian Nuclear Agreement you said you made with Iran is nothing but a complete failure! You know for a fact already that Iran's Leaders have no intention of following through with their agreement this deal is suppose to implement! The Leaders of Iran remain belligerent towards America. Just as much as the Congress hates this deal also! And to allow Iran to test Missiles Weapons strong enough to reach Israel, and get away with it! Well President Obama, this represents the insanity of your Agreement with Iran! And it surely shows how badly Sir, pardon my French but your A$$ Kissing the Iranians behinds! If you truly are still willing to lift the Sanctions against them! Oh and what a brilliant strategy Sir, it will be to allow people into our Country that come from Iran. Without any Visa's, or background checks! __— Quite Frankly President Obama, as an American Citizen I would like to loge a complaint with you! To me Sir, I feel you have endangered myself, and my family and friends horrible with this deal! And your continuation of mass murder period of Muslims in the Middle East! Because that is the reason why we are threaten by terrorist attacks on a daily basis! Who wouldn't want to kill the people of the Country that is murdering your family, and friends???? With All Due Respect President Obama, it is past time we end the never ending wars in the Middle East like you Promised! And for you to stop committing your own list of War Crimes, from growing larger! __— This is dedicated to the US Soldiers killed in Afghanistan! Because there is no Sane Reason why Our Soldiers should still be dying in the Middle East after an insane Fourteen Years of continual war! And what a disgrace that Our Leaders in Washington would like to sign up Our Soldiers for another Fourteen! The best way to fight ISIL or ISIS what ever it's name is today! Is by bringing Our Military Forces, back to the homeland! To protect the American people from the Terrorist Threats we face right Here At Home!!! __— I say again President Obama, The Iranian Nuclear Agreement is a complete joke on the American People! All Our Leaders have done since September 11th, 2001. Was to not just spy on over seas phone callers, which is what we agreed they could listen to everywhere, including in America. But they have totally abused the privileges we granted them. They have spied on all of us, which is a violation of constitutional law! But most of all they have created so many new terrorists pirates, and haters of Americans since 09/11/2001. That We the People of America may never be safe again in Our Own Country in the Future! My message was written after reading this Article President Obama! http://www.bloombergview.com/articles/2015-12-21/iran-nuclear-deal-restricts-u-s-more-than-congress-knew Written by, Maria-lyn@Newsvine.com