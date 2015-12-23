Newsvine

maria lyn

 

Newsviners Never Let Me Down: by Maria-lyn

By maria lyn
Wed Dec 23, 2015 4:18 PM
Article Photo

 

For you dear Newsviners that comment on my Article about the Iranian Nuke Deal fiasco,  I have to say that you all have not let me down upon my attempt to return!!   But now I see why, I stay away because you are all the same old bunch of negative, degrading, insulting, disgustingly vulgar towards others people, and no better at writing then I am!   If I did my job as a moderator right!  I would have to report just about every comment for a reminder to remember the Code of Honor!  So as usual I am outta here yawl!   Merry Christmas to All Newsviners! Love Maria-lyn

