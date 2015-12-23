Newsviners Never Let Me Down: by Maria-lyn

For you dear Newsviners that comment on my Article about the Iranian Nuke Deal fiasco, I have to say that you all have not let me down upon my attempt to return!! But now I see why, I stay away because you are all the same old bunch of negative, degrading, insulting, disgustingly vulgar towards others people, and no better at writing then I am! If I did my job as a moderator right! I would have to report just about every comment for a reminder to remember the Code of Honor! So as usual I am outta here yawl! Merry Christmas to All Newsviners! Love Maria-lyn