STILL BEING DONE IN OUR OWN NAMES!!!!!! by--Maria-lyn

_ So where do I begin this article on the same story I have written about before on the issue of torture???? I have been covering this story for a least 9 long years, or more I think, I may have lost count!!! I guess, I keep hoping with all my heart that one day I will post one of these stories! And it will mean something, TO ANYONE WHO GIVES A DAMN out there!!! The hypocrisy of watching the news here in the United States, and listening to the American People whine, and cry about the evil things the Muslims are doing to their prisoners!!! When we have murdered their Woman, Mothers, Fathers, but most of all their Children, by the hundreds of thousands!! And also carried out these hideous sexual rituals, and orgies with the Iraqi prisoners! _Then we hung them by their arms with electrodes attached to them, and electrocuted them. Or by beating them, and water boarding them, then leaving them wet and naked after water boarding them. And throwing them in dungeons, or IN some 3 x 8 cells with no blanket, no toilet, and left them with no dignity!!!! And in several cases tortured them until they stopped breathing, and died! Yet I hear very little news about that reaching the everyday American peoples television, or radio!!! Why don't you people out there in your own little la la lands realize this, and do something to stop it???? — It is because there is no more America Home of the Free and the Brave, or That Shining Star On A Hill Country for Everybody to Be Free in any longer!!! We now just have what I would call, a Country filled with hateful, revengeful, and evil people!!! That only list others War Crimes, and let their very own War Crimes go unmentioned, and unaccounted for!! Hell we don't even go to war anymore, in the Name of the Lord, and our Moral Values. That's because we have no more values, other then the Almighty Dollar, and the toys we can buy with them! In order to forget that we are even at war, with actual American Soldiers Still Dying Over in the Middle East, for the revenge of September 11'th 2001!!! — And now what do we do when they are asking the American People to do that all over again!!!! Because thanks to our first invasion, we have created an even more hateful group of terrorists, that are now seeking our destruction Everywhere!!!! I don't claim to have all the answers, as to what comes next for we Americans still in danger in the Middle East! But if it were up to me, I would withdraw all Our Soldiers, and tell the Iraqi Government, that we no longer support them!! Because of their refusal to have brokered a peaceful reconciliation deal between the Shite's and, Sunni's after all the blood, and treasure we have given!!! In order to protect all of Iraq until a reconciliation deal could be brokered!!! And a Presidential Election could be held!!!! — Wow what a joke that idea turned out to be, after learning that we weren't even there for their Freedom or the Creation of a Democracy for them!!! We were only there based on lies, from the Bush, & Cheney Administration, to simply, " " ROB THEM OF THEIR OIL! " " On behalf of BIG OIL, and any other WAR CONTRACTORS SEEKING TO PROFIT FROM THIS illegal war, Known as Iraq!!!! So to end this probably fruitless effort to inform, MY FELLOW AMERICAN'S!!!!! On our role, and guilt in the involvement of these horrendous war crimes being committed still in our own names! And to stop after all these years , the murder of thousands of OUR AMERICAN SOLDIERS! __ On behalf of the, BIG OIL TYCOONS AND THEIR PROFITS! Yet I hate to say this, we are a country of people that remain cowards, ignorant, spiritually broken, and too frightened!!! To stand up to these Elite Tycoons, that threaten us every day with more, and more assaults violent attacks on us from Law Enforcement, and now they have passed laws. That will require, OUR OWN MILITARY, to attack us if we finally say! " " No more in my name will you send our men, and women to die for your profits, Big oil Tycoons, and Tyrants!!! " " May the Lord, give us the means, and the strength to put a stop to these Evil Tyrants we have let loose on the Middle East, and any other venue we have allowed them to spread their murderous ways!!! AMEN __ Written by— Maria-lyn on this day of 04/07/2015. And dedicated to those loved ones of ours that died, and have died since! 09/11,/2001 Let's do something America to hold those accountable, for their war crimes, and the crimes of treason, and murder committed against, the whole Country of the American People! For the lie of WMD< and Iraq's involvement in 09/11/2001!!! When there never was any WMD, nor any involvement in September 11, 2001. Which the Government knew before they sent our troops their to be murdered!!! Reposting on March 6th, 2016