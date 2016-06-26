Hillary Clinton invokes the name of G.W Bush, " A War Criminal! " "

Hillary Clinton invokes unlikely allies on the stump — the War Criminals the two Rich Elite Bush Cowboys! Ha-Ha

___— I'm not shocked to see Hillary Clinton praising the War Criminal George W. Bush! Because she has supported his War Crimes from the very beginning! In the Illegal War known as Iraq, and she has been war profiteering off the murders of The American Soldiers that have already died there!_____— As Hillary Clinton, and her Corporate Buddies have collected billions of tax payers defense dollars! Hillary Clinton claims to be the winner of the Democratic Election Presidential Primary of 2016! ____— Earlier this week, Clinton cited Bush again in her first remarks addressing the terrorist attack in Orlando, praising him for speaking at a Muslim community center just six days after the 9/11 attacks to send a message that the American Muslim community should not be blamed for the attack. ___— I for once will have to agree with Hillary's statement here, because Our Military Industrial Complex Leaders are the ones responsible for the attacks! Due to the never ending Wars against the Muslim People, and their Countries in the Middle East!

__— However I will never understand why the Mainstream Media covers War Criminals, and allows them to come on air and act as if! They are important people that We the People should be proud of, are they saying we should consider these crooks as Hero's?___— Hillary Clinton is a War Criminal whom supported totally the Bush Doctrine, including his Illegal Torture Program, and His Illegal War on Iraq! Yet Hillary has the nerve to invoke Bushes Name, to say he supported the Muslims Communities, after He raided their Countries! ___— Hillary Clinton also did nothing to protect the very people she now wants to rule. From Unconstitutional, and illegal intrusive spying, and warrant-less searches, and seizures! One of our basic freedoms the American People relied upon was Our Right to Privacy, and security in our own homes! ___— Hillary hasn't protected the American people from the rancid corruption in Washington, and on Wall Street, because she receives millions of dollars from the war profiteering Corporations on Wall Street! That are Murdering Our Soldiers for profit! ___— Then what do We the People do?? Elect Hillary Clinton to the White House where she can continue to support Her War profit's, and that of her War Profiteering Buddies! And she steps up the Wars in the Middle East to enrich themselves even further, while Our Soldiers Continue to be murdered for profit! ___— Why can't the American People see that Our Current, and future Leaders, are pissing off the World Governments! And are preparing Our Future for World War lll? Wake Up Americans, is this what you want for your Children, and Grandchildren in the future??? ___— Oh and as far, your children having employment, you can forget that after The Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement is passed then signed into law! Our Government will have committed the final Treasonous act! By turning Our Country into a Fascist Nazi Lead Dictatorship of The Corrupted Corporations our Leaders fund!! ___— Or as we use to say, Our Country will turn into the very thing we said Must Die, The War on Communism! But we, and Our Allies have already lost millions of Our People in a War Already fought a war to defeat Communism! So what in the World is going on, now that America becomes that threat to World Stability???

___— Then just 2 days ago on the 24th of June 2016, the Democratic House of Representatives voted down an amendment that would stop their support for the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement! _____— Officially saying they will vote for It, so they don't embarrass President Obama on his way out of his Corrupted White-house visit, as a so called President! _____— So Senator Sanders, are you saying now that you will vote for Hillary even though it will cause the TPP to be enacted??? What happen to the Candidate that was running that said He was totally apposed to that Piece of Legislation??? _____— And to the voters that will vote for the War Criminal Hillary Rodham Clinton, there are no nice words to say, about how wrong I think you are for doing so! So I will not say anything it at-tall about the insanity of that decision!

_____ Then there is the Corrupt Saga of Hillary Clinton's email which has become the candidates biggest single point of vulnerability, and the question of whether she might be indicted in the affairs her own sword of Damocles. While criminal charges seem less likely by the day, Judicial Watch, which has pursued Clinton and her husband in court for years, has guaranteed that the political threat of the email issue won't subside. The many lawsuits the group has filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) seeking information about Clinton's time at the State Department are guided by a single-minded thesis: That the former secretary and potential commander-in-chief is one of the most corrupt and untrustworthy politicians in America today!

___— Although I have written many articles on the issue of rancid corruption in Our Government, and on Wall Street where the Corrupted Military Industrial Complex profit from. ____— Off the Death's of Our Real Leaders. Our Soldier, that are still being Murdered on this day of June 26th, 2016!! And it is to them I would like to Dedicate on behalf of those we have already lost. And to their families that now live in anguish because of the Greed of the Communist that have taken control of our Leaders!! ____— And I will one last time try to beg you the American People to Wake Up, and fight to save Our Nation. So Our lost Soldiers will not have died in vain! ___— God Bless America!!! Land that We Love. And Thank You to those whom were courageous enough to read this!!! written by, Maria-lyn