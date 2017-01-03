MY FINAL WISHES TO: President Barrack Obama, Before He Leaves the White House!!!

Dear President Barrack Obama, this is your pain in the butt writing to you one last time! I needed to share some statistics with you! Then I need to ask you to do one last thing before you vacate your White House! This is hard for me to say, but you have broken this old Ladies Heart! And you broke so severely that I don't feel I will ever recover from it! You see when you ran your Campaign, you kept spreading a message to The American People! " " " That Change Was Coming, " " and that together we could make it happen. As you brain washed the American People into believing We could, with your slogan of " " OH YES WE CAN! " " ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ However all the promises you made to end the war, put a check on the CIA, and NSA for all their illegal spying on the American People! #1. But you didn't do any of that, because the war rages onward still 8 years after you became The President of the United States of America! In fact some things you have allowed to get worse for " " We the People! " " Because you did nothing to hold any of the People, that started the Illegal War in Iraq. Accountable, and to me that is down right corruption as far as I'm concerned!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ #2. Also you did nothing to end the CIA, DOD, and the NSA from spying on whom ever they wanted to. Without any accountability that's why they have invaded a poor little Ole Ladies Computer! And they harass her everyday, and they have totally stolen her entire C:\Drive\Data, and they refuse to give it back to her! They have also stolen her Administrative Rights, the reason I know this is because I am that Little Ole Lady, President Obama it is pretty sad that at 64 years my privacy rights have been totally obliterated! And where does a poor person get the money to hire expensive Lawyers?? So that I can sue them for invasion of my privacy, and so I can recover my private files once again! This is utterly horrifying to me, so you need to do something to fix it before you leave Your White House! ~~~~~ ~~ ~~ #3. President Obama, you also need to pardon all the Journalist, and Whisleblowers you have gone along with in their prosecutions! Because America has always been kept informed because of the Law that entails Journalist being protected under The Law of Freedom of the Press!! Or I would like to ask, when did you end the Freedom of the Press laws! I never heard that the Freedom of the Press Law was suspended! And Our Nation has always been kept on alert for corruption in the Government, and Big Buisnesses! By the very Whistleblowers you are considering Criminals right now! Please President Barrack Obama tell me what is happening in Washington that is so bad that you in the Government are taking total control, Of the People of America?? ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ And now President Obama, here are the statistics on some very difficult subjects I think you need to investigate! Because you said you would try to find solutions for them! To create a better relationship between Law Enforcement, and the American People. But I do not see any effort from Law Enforcement that leads me to believe they are not interested in addressing their lawlessness! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

STATISTICS ON POLICE FATAL TING OF UNARMED CITIZENS ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ Going by the Guardian’s count, Native Americans and Black people are being killed at the highest rates in the United States. 215 Black Americans have been killed by police so far this year, at a rate of 5.38 deaths per million. February and March were the deadliest months this year, with 100 people killed by police in each month. Police have killed 32 people in December so far.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 2015 saw the highest number of police officers being charged for deadly, on-duty shootings in a decade: 12 as of September 2015. Still, in a year when approximately 1,200 people were killed by police, zero officers were convicted of murder or manslaughter, painting the picture that officers involved in killing another person will not be held accountable for their actions — ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ 2016 STATS OF FAMILY PETS BEING KILLED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ *** ~~ ~~ Is a Pet Dog Really Killed by a Police Officer Every 98 Minutes? But it's not clear how often this kind of thing really happens. There are no state databases, and it's not a category in municipal crime reports. Neither the FBI nor the Bureau of Justice Statistics collect data on dog shootings. The U.S. Postal Service knows exactly how many mail carriers were bitten by dogs in 2012, but no one seems to know how many pet dogs were killed by law enforcement.

Filmmakers Patrick Reasonover and Michael "Oz" Ozias hope to nail down a rough estimate as part of their research for a documentary called Puppycide.

"We’re planning on doing a lot of Freedom of Information Act requests," Reasonover says. "We think it’s happening way more than the statistic we have." That statistic, which sits at the top of Puppycide's kickstarter page: "Every 98 minutes, a dog is shot by law enforcement." Activists came up with that number after tallying accounts of dog-shootings from news stories across the country! ~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~STATISTICS ~~ STATS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT BEING KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ According to (CNN)At least 64 law enforcement officers have been shot and killed this year, the most in five years, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The 2016 shootings have spanned the nation, from California to Massachusetts.

They've exceeded the annual average of police shooting deaths over the past 10 years, 53. And this year's total is higher than the number of firearms-related police deaths in 2015. According to the fund, firearms were responsible for 41 of 123 officer fatalities in 2015, one of the safest years for officers on record. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ STATISTICS ON MURDER SUICIDES IN OUR NATION ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ A murderer (nearly always a man) picks up a weapon (almost always a gun) and takes the lives of others usually family members or intimate partner before taking his own life. There are on average nearly 11 murder-suicides a week in America, according to a new study by my organization, the Violence Policy Center. We estimate that more than 1,200 Americans die in murder-suicides each year. Nine out of 10 of these incidents involve a gun, and 72 percent involve an intimate partner. These tragic events, 81 percent of which occur in the home, are far more common than the public mass shootings that make national headlines. And yet, this is an aspect of our nations gun violence epidemic that is all too often ignored!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ STATISTICS ON OUR SOLDIERS SUICIDE EACH YEAR! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ Roughly 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide, according to new data from the Department of Veterans Affairs a figure that dispels the often quoted, but problematic, 22 a day estimate yet solidifies the disturbing health crisis the number implied. In 2014, the latest year available, more than 7,400 veterans took their own lives, accounting for 18 percent of all suicides in America. Veterans make up less than 9 percent of the U.S. population. About 70 percent of veterans who took their own lives were not regular users of VA services. The new data, being released publicly today, is the most comprehensive suicide study ever conducted by the department! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ STATISTICS ON PARENTAL MURDERS COMMITTED THIS YEAR 2016. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ Over the past 10 years, more than 20,000 American children are believed to have been killed in their own homes by family members! That is nearly four times the number of US soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The child maltreatment death rate in the US is triple that of Canada's, and 11 times that of Italy. ** Millions of children are reported as abused and neglected every year according to <"http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-15193530">! ** The most recent figures from 2014 from the <http://americanspcc.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/2014-State-of-Americas-Children.pdf"> ** Children's Defense Fund Annual State of Americas Children report that 1,825 children are abused or neglected each day in the U.S., and 1,923 for 2014 according to <"http://americanspcc.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/2014-ChildMaltreatment.pdf

** Children's Bureau 2014 Child Maltreatment report at, <"https://www. childwelfare. gov/pubs/factsheets/fatality.pdf"> estimates that child deaths from abuse and neglect in the U.S. totaled 1,640 for 2012, and 1,580 for 2014 according to the, <http://americanspcc.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/2014Child-Maltreatment.pdf"> ** Childrens Bureau 2014 Child Maltreatment report. This amounts to at least four child fatalities per day.While child abuse and neglect fatalies have declined, which is good news, there has been an increase in overall reporting, and confirmed child abuse cases increased from 679,000 in 2013 to 702,000 in 2014. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ THE FBI STATISTIC ON PARENTAL HOMOCIDES! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ The FBI States that, Annually about 450 children are intentionally murdered by a parent.

More than three decades of FBI homicide data shows patterns stand out when parents kill their children: Three out of four child victims are younger than 5. In 56% of all cases, fathers are the killers. In murders with multiple victims, fathers are the culprit 70% of the time.

Northeastern University criminologists collected the data and applied statistical models to the records.

Many of the incidents involve parents who are divorcing and often in custody battles, says Kathleen Russell, executive director of the Center for Judicial Excellence. The organization has tracked at least 287 cases since 2008 of parents involved in custody fights who killed their children.

There are scattered efforts to train court personnel on how to spot potentially dangerous parents in custody cases. The U.S. Department of Justice is currently working with courts in Cook County in Chicago, the state of Delaware, Hennepin County in Minneapolis and Multnomah County in Oregon (which includes Portland) to identify the procedures and practices that put children in harms way.

While men are more likely to kill several relatives at once, they are also more likely than women to kill themselves afterward, says Jack Levin, a Northeastern University criminologist who studies mass killings.

"They may feel like they've suffered a catastrophic loss … and they go on a suicidal rampage," Levin says. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ So President Barrack Obama, how will " " WE THE PEOPLE, " " of the United States even hope to find any relief, nor solutions on these dire problems??? Because when you leave Your White House, those Corrupted Republicans I'm sure will never address these problems! Especially the one where Law Enforcement is running amok, against the Communities of African American Citizens. And you know that for a fact President Obama, because the Republicans see them as Hero's! And not the abusive force they have become, I for one President Obama am scared to death of what is going to happen when the Entire Government is run by Republicans! Is there any legitimate way you can prevent that from happening President Obama? Even if it is not so proper, but we as a Country. Cannot handle 4 years of Republicans Controling ways? ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~ ~~ I will pray that we as a people will Impeach Trump, for conspiring with the Russians to dismantle Our Election Process! To me that is treason, and should be punished as such! And again President Barrack Obama you need to Pardon All of the Press, and Whistleblowers that the Government has jailed! For reasons of only protecting the corruption being committed in secret on the American People! Thank you if you do that very important request! Signed by, Maria-lyn @ newsvine.com