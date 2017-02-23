HELLO TO MY FELLOW AMERICANS: by Maria-lyn

Hello my Fellow Americans, I wanted to come back to my News Column here at Newsvine.com! Since being a Freelance Journalist here at, Newsvine.com. I have written about some very sensitive, and critical issues. That I felt you my Fellow Americans needed to be informed about because Our Government is doing them in Our Names! But I do not want my name, nor yours to be used by Our Government to continue the Criminal War Crimes! They have committed, and still are committing over seas in their illegal war known as The Iraq War! Although I knew I had to report about these evil crimes it has not been easy for me to do! In fact it has not only been very scary, but also very heartbreaking for me. Because no one wants to believe that their Countries Leaders! Would purposely mislead us into a war with totally false intelligence, and without any real evidence that this Country had attacked us on 09/11/2001, then they told us that there were other terrorists that attacked us on that day were hiding in Iraq, with the help of Saddam Hussein! When Our Leaders knew then that this was all false intelligence they were feeding us! Writing about this still on 02/22/2017, is sickening to my soul because no matter what energy I have used to inform My Fellow Americans about these war crimes! Still being committed in, Our Names has just been a total waste of my time and energy! Because the American People have not even bothered to prosecute any one of these War Criminals. That remain in Our Leadership right now, along with a new President that they know. Is probably more corrupted then any of the others that just left! Plus President Donald Trump, and his Republican Henchmen will be more War Mongerers then we ever could have imagined! But what I cannot understand is why the American People whine, and cry about there not being enough jobs here! That they cannot see the reason there isn't is because The Military Industrial Complex, and their Corporation are investing their money into war profiteering jobs! With all the money that they would normally invest here at home for jobs! So My Fellow Americans for your information there are good paying jobs for the American Population, if you don't mind risking your life to earn the pay which is more then enough to provide for your Family! All you have to do is enlist in the Armed Services, then wave good bye to your families! Possibly for the last time of your life! But my recommendation would be to Organize a March on Capital Hill, then finally say " " Enough! " " Something else I will never understand is why the American People continue to allow Our Corrupted Government Spies to monitor us! Because they are not just monitoring terrorists, you ask me how I know while it is because they are monitoring my writings here on Newsvine, on Facebook, and they even are coming into my email! When I realized that I wrote a letter to Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, head of Facebook telling him how angry I was that he can stand up for those whom express a negative attitude towards a Richman like Donald Trump! Yet you do nothing to protect your Followers, from an outright assault on their Facebook accounts, including their E-mail Accounts!! By the entities like DHS, NSA, CIA, and even the DOD, it is truly a violation of my Civil Liberties! And to my right to be protected against Unwarranted Seaches, and Seizures! Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, how would you feel about going into ...your Email Box, to send a very important email. Then you typed it all out, added attachments to it, addressed it and then sent it! Only to find that it never left your Email Box, and when you opened it to try to resend it again! Every word you wrote, every attachment that you attached to it were outright deleted, therefore leaving you Scared Out of Your Ever Loving Wits!!! Like I was, and I was left with a devastating brokenheart, wondering why My Fellow Americans do nothing to stop the tyranny, and the invasion of all our rights! How can you the American People, just lay down and watch as Our Nation is being turned into an Imperialistic Regime! When so many of us suffered and died under the fights against Nazism, and Communism???? So we could live free without that fear! Mr. Zucherberg, I don't know whom you Elitest think that you are, that you think you can just play Wllie Nellie, with The American Peoples rights to live free from fear of their Governments Tyranny!! When in todays Era, Our Government aided people like you Mark Zuckerberg!To commit treason on the American Peoples right to privacy, so much surveilence you begin to wonder if you even take a CRAP!!! Anymore without worrying that someone may be watching you!!! In closing I would like to say to you Mark Zuckerberg, and your Little Boy Toy Henchmen of the CIA, FBI, GIJoes, NSA, and DOD! That as an American borned long before you were Grown-up Little Spy Boy that decided to pick up your Spy Gear, and the toys you all use!! Against your Fellow American Brothers, and Sisters! I would like you to know this that I will not go quietly nor will I be afraid of all you Little Spy Boys, and I will stop at nothing, to bring criminal charges brought against you, and all your Boy Toy Henchmen!! And I will fight for the Millions of dollars! In damages against you Mark Zuckerberg, and Your Little Playground Facebook, that you have filled with your Gang of Spy Operatives and have allowed them, to take total control of my Entire Facebook Account!! Because the last laughs will be mine forsure! SIR Mark Zuckerberg! " " Signed Sincerely Yours Maria-lyn " " So My Fellow Americans when will we stand up together against the Tyrantical Regime that has taken over! OUR UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? Soon I hope! 8^(... What