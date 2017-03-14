THE UNSPOKEN SECRETS of CHILD MOLESTATION, and RAPE! writtenby, Maria-lyn 03/14/2017

—* Good Morning, to the people that follow my writings, and to those whom share the same pains of their past. Today I had an overwhelming need to journal on a story that lay's deeply hidden in my soul. Since it affects me emotionally to this very day. And I believe if I do not journal it, I will never end the pain that it still causes me today! And in hopes of reaching out to others that may have experienced the same hideous sexual abuse I did." But are too afraid to tell anyone, for fear of someone harming them, or their loved ones! —* So I want to begin the subject from the very beginning. In the years between 1958 to 1962, I was taken from my Mother, brothers, and sisters. And sent to a home, which was dedicated to helping Emotionally Disturbed Children. Because I could no longer function mentally in school any longer. Because I was sexually molested, by 3 men before I was even seven years old! —* However I was never told that was the reason I was removed from my family. Was because they assumed one of the people sexually harming me might be my Mother's live-in boyfriend! But they could not prove it at that time, so off I went to a strange place. And I was scared to death that I would never see my family again! —* Which is why I was afflicted with PTSD, and suffer from it's affects to this day. Then in 1966 my family moved to California. And when they did, the State of Minnesota's Child Protection, no longer had a right to keep me from my Mother. Therefore I was sent to California, where she was still resided with that same man. That Minnesota Child Protection had assumed was molesting me. But they claimed they had no choice but to do so! Because my Mother still had parental rights to me! —* So off I went transported there to California, where I was scared to death that this boyfriend of hers named Charles, would start sexually molesting me again! It took Chuck, which I will call him for now exactly 3 weeks. Before he began fondling me all over my body again. And in 1969 because I did not tell anyone what he was doing to me. He finally raped me in my Mothers, and his bed! While she was out of town, and then he threatened me that if I told anyone. That he would kill my sisters! So again I kept silent! _* Which was the worst thing I ever did, because I now learned years later. That not only was he sexually abusing me, but Chuck had also molested! Both my other sisters, and my brothers also! So I hold the guilt inside me, that had I spoken up I may have saved them from being harmed! But I now know, that no matter what I would have done. It would not have stopped this sexual deviant, Charles from doing anything he wanted! Because no one believed me because when I finally told a Judge, what he had done the Judge did absolutely nothing! —* And I spent twenty eight long days, in a Juvenile Hall facility for running away from home. Which they called being incorrigible, as a offense at that time in history. So to those of you that have suffered with the same abuses. Please do not remain silent, even though it may be too scary to tell! You must for the well being of yourself esteem, and most importantly. For the protection, and safety of those whom may be abused by this same Sick Sexual Deviant, in the future! But if you cannot speak about it, then please at least journal about it. And then maybe share it with someone else that way! _* So you quite possible can save them from harm. With just a little bit of courage, to speak out you could have had this person arrested. And held to account for the sexual criminal acts that He, committed on you! God Bless You, to us all that have lived under the nightmares. Of a past filled with the secrets that have caused us so much heartache! And good luck to all of you beautiful women, and men that find the courage to end, the damage these EVIL MEN, and WOMEN. Cause the innocent that will suffer at, THEIR EVIL HANDS!!! Amen ***** Written by — Maria-lyn this day of September 22, 2015 And Dedicated to the Millions that have suffered from. THE UNSPOKEN SECRETS of CHILD MOLESTATION, and RAPE! *****